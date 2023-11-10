40 YEAR OLD KALI PUJA IN MALDA STARTED BY MUSLIM HOMEMAKER WHO WAS INSTRUCTED BY THE GODDESS IN HER DREAM

Malda (West Bengal): Forty years ago a Muslim homemaker organised Kali puja after getting a directive from the Goddess herself in her dreams. There were several hurdles but Goddess Kali herself removed all obstacles, the woman said. Presently, the puja is named after her, 'Shefali Kali Puja' and has turned out to be one of the popular pujas in the area.

The 'Shefali Kali Puja' not only draws the Hindus but also the Muslims, who make it a point to bow down before the deity while passing through this area. The Kendula village located on the banks of Brahmani River is now dominated by Hindus. Shefali Devi, a widow lives beside the railway tracks with her younger son Pintu, a migrant worker and his family. Her elder son lives in a separate house with his wife and children. Her husband Absar Sheikh was a labourer in a rice mill in Bulbulchandi and died several years ago.

Chittaranjan Sarkar, a resident of the village said, “In the past, Shefali used to treat people with her supernatural powers. If someone fell sick in the village and followed Shefali's words then he would be cured. Once she herself became ill and was not cured despite prolonged treatment. It was then that Maa Kali appeared in her dream and ordered her to set up a temple for her. In the end we agree to her proposal. Although she began the puja it has become a village community puja. People worship Goddess Kali as Shefali Kali."

Earlier, Shefali used to sit inside the temple and remain here throughout the puja. But, after she became a widow she does not enter inside the temple. “When I fell ill, Maa Kali ordered me to worship her. I started her puja and was cured. Though many people did not believe me I convinced them. After performing the puja my disease was cured. However, the place where the puja is being held was not actually started by me. I started the puja at my home. But people here address Goddess Kali as Shefali Kali after my name," Shefali said.