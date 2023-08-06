Kolkata: Thirty-seven railway stations in West Bengal will be redeveloped as part of the 'Amrit Bharat Station Scheme' at a cost of Rs 1,503 crore, officials said. These are among the 508 stations in 27 states, the foundation stone for the redevelopment of which will be laid by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday.

Among the stations in West Bengal are Sealdah, Malda Town, Bolpur, Barddhaman Junction, New Alipurduar, New Mal Junction, Tarakeswar and Rampurhat Junction, officials said. The redevelopment of the 37 stations in the state will cost Rs 1,503 crore, while the total project cost is Rs 24,470 crore, they said.

The redevelopment project will install modern passenger amenities apart from ensuring a well-designed traffic circulation, inter-modal integration and well-designed signage for the guidance of passengers, the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said, adding the design of station buildings will be inspired by local culture, heritage and architecture.

The 'Amrit Bharat Station Scheme' was launched to redevelop 1,309 stations. As part of this scheme, the foundation stone for the redevelopment of 508 stations is being laid by the prime minister. "These stations will be redeveloped at a cost of more than Rs 24,470 crore. Master Plans are being prepared for the development of these stations as 'City Centres', with proper integration of both sides of the city. This integrated approach is driven by the holistic vision of overall urban development of the city, centred around the railway station," the PMO said.

Launched in December 2022, the Amrit Bharat station scheme aims to prepare a master plan for railway stations and implement it in a phased manner to enhance facilities. The facilities intended to be developed at the stations include foot-overbridges, escalators and elevators, two-wheeler and car parking areas, landscaping/horticulture, integrated passenger information system, signages, improvement of platforms and platform shelters, benches and washbasins, better illumination and power supply arrangements, and CCTV, among others.

The scheme envisages the development of stations on a continuous basis with a long-term approach. The stations are slated to have upgraded amenities such as improved access, circulating areas, waiting halls, toilets, lift/escalators as necessary, free Wi-Fi, and kiosks for local products through schemes such as 'One Station One Product'. (PTI)