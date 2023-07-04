Bengal Panchayat Polls: 2-feet-tall TMC candidate aspires to work for the downtrodden

South Dinajpur (West Bengal): It is not the height but aspirations that should be sky-high. This is the philosophy that 23-year-old Chumki Ghosh believes in. Chumki, who is about two-feet tall is contesting the upcoming panchayat elections in West Bengal as a Trinamool Congress candidate.

The third-year college student is the youngest candidate of the Hili area in West Bengal's South Dinajpur district. During her door-to-door campaigning, Chumki said that Mamata Banerjee is her role model and she has always been inspired by the chief minister's lifestyle and simplicity. Her conviction to work for the society has proved that height or any physical challenge can never become a hindrance.

"Since childhood I have wanted to be a politician. Mamata Banerjee has always been my inspiration. I want to follow the chief minister's footsteps and work for the upliftment of the poor and the disadvantaged sections of the society," Chumki said.

Chumki is contesting on a TMC ticket from Chakmohan gram sansad in the rural polls of South Dinajpur district. Her father, Chanchal Ghosh is a shopkeeper and her mother, Chitra a homemaker. Chumki is a third year student of Hili Government College and is also looking for a job to get herself established in life.

The TMC candidate has always loved helping people whenever they face any problem. She said her dream of entering politics will help her in pursuing social work. Every morning, she goes out with party workers to connect with people. After a short break in the afternoon, she again resumes campaigning in the evening.