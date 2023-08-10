1ST YEAR STUDENT DIES IN JADAVPUR UNIVERSITY HOSTEL

Kolkata: A first-year student of Jadavpur University (JU) was found dead under mysterious conditions at his hostel room on the university premises last night. His friends found his bloodied body and rushed him to the hospital, where he was declared brought dead.

The deceased has been identified as Swapnodeep Kundu, who hailed from West Bengal's Nadia district. A case of unnatural death has been registered by the Kolkata Police. Police said that investigations are underway to find out whether he committed suicide or was murdered. His body has been sent for post-mortem. The cause of death can be ascertained after seeing the post-mortem report, police said.

Swapnadeep, a fresher joined the university two days back. He took admission in the Bengali department. According to police sources, injury marks were found on his head and other body parts. Investigating officials have spoken to his family members in Nadia, doctors and his friends who had taken him to the nearby KPC Medical College and Hospital.

After talking to the professors of the Bengali department of JU, it has been revealed that Swapnodeep was absent on the first day of college. Now, cops are inquiring as to why he skipped classes.

The incident comes a day after a postgraduate student of Indian Institute of Technology, Hyderabad was found dead in her hostel room in Sangareddy district. Police said it appeared that the girl, an Odisha native had died by suicide and a suicide note was also recovered from her room. Preliminary investigations revealed that she took the drastic step due to acute mental stress.