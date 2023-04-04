Kolkata (West Bengal) : In a shocking incident, West Bengal police arrested a 19-yar-old youth named Sumit Sau for allegedly participating in the Ram Navami procession organized at Shivpur in Howrah. The teen a resident of Bihar, was arrested by the Howrah Police from Munger, Bihar. Trinamool Congress spokesperson Kunal Ghosh took to Twitter to confirm the arrest, claiming that the young man had already confessed his guilt to the police.

In a tweet, Kunal said, "19-year-old Sumit Sau, a resident of Bihar, has been arrested from Banglamar Sakhoul under Kashimbazar police station of Munger in the neighbouring state. He has been arrested by the Howrah police. The CID has already started an investigation into the incident. The arrested youth has confessed his guilt."

In another Tweet Ghosh said, “Sumit Shaw, who was carrying weapon in the Ramanavami procession, arrested from Munger. He has confessed his participation in the procession with firearms. BJP, who is master of spreading fake news, yesterday was claiming of fact-checking this issue. What will they say now?”

The Ram Navami procession that took place in Shivpur last Thursday was marred by frequent clashes, which resulted in the entire area practically resembling a battlefield. Several videos of the incident went viral on social media, with one of the videos showing a young man holding a firearm. The state government and ruling party claimed that the incident was an attempt to spread unrest under the guise of the Ramnavami festival.

The West Bengal police have arrested Sumit Shaw, who was seen with a gun in a video that went viral on social media during the Ram Navami procession. The police sources revealed that Shaw has confessed to carrying a firearm during the rally. The Trinamool Congress MP Abhishek Banerjee shared a video on Twitter showing a religious procession in which a young man was seen holding a firearm. However, the BJP claimed that the video was not from the Ram Navami rally, which was organized by the Vishwa Hindu Parishad in Bengal's Howrah.

Trinamool blamed the main opposition BJP for this, but later, the saffron camp termed the video fake and claimed that it was not related to the Shibpur incident at all. However, BJP diditn respond to the incident so far.

Communal clashes broke out in Hooghly and Howrah during Ram Navami rallies, and several vehicles were set on fire after two groups clashed in Howrah. Several shops were ransacked during the violence, while a number of cars, including a few police vehicles, were set on fire. Police had to use tear gas shells to bring the situation under control. The violent clashes have sparked a political slugfest between the ruling Trinamool and the BJP.

The Bengal government has suspended internet services and put prohibitory orders in place in the violence-hit districts. Police personnel deployed in the area were pelted with stones on Friday afternoon, following which prohibitory orders were imposed in the area, and internet services were suspended. The situation in the area remains tense, and the police are keeping a close watch on the developments.