Bongaon (West Bengal): A 12-year-old boy died after a bomb exploded at a public toilet in Bongaon in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district on Monday. Police have recovered eight more bombs from the spot.

The incident took place at around 8 am when the boy had gone to the toilet in Bakshi Palli area. There are four public toilets in the area. According to police, the deceased, identified as Raju Roy lived in a rented room in Bongaon's Subhash Palli and worked in a local bicycle garage. Raju's father, Prashant Roy rushed to the spot after hearing the loud sound of explosion and found the boy lying in a pool of blood.

After getting information about the explosion, police reached the spot along with the bomb squad and cordoned off the area. The body has been sent for post-mortem. Questions are being raised as to how the bomb reached the toilet. Locals said things appeared to be normal till late evening. It is likely that someone must have placed the bomb inside the toilet in the middle of the night, locals said.

The incident has triggered a political war of words between the ruling Trinamool Congress and the Opposition. Bongaon municipality chairperson Gopal Seth claimed that many more bombs have been stocked in the area to create disruptions ahead of Abhishek Banerjee's visit. TMC national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee is set to come to North 24 Parganas for the 'Nabo Joar' (public outreach) programme.

Bongaon North BJP MLA Ashok Kirtania said that he has complained to police several times that bombs were being hoarded here but the police did not pay any heed him. He blamed police inaction for the death.