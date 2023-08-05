YOUTH FALLS PREY TO FAKE GIGOLO SERVICE RACKETEERS IN DEHRADUN

Dehradun (Uttarakhand): The controversial posters surfaced on the pillars and walls of Uttarakhand's capital Dehradun offering 'Gigolo service' recently. A youth fell into the trap laid by the racketeers and so far lost Rs 38,000. The victim is a resident of Uttar Pradesh's Saharanpur and has been staying in rented accommodation in Dehradun. A student of B Com, he stays in the Karanpur locality of Dehradun, the police said. Recently, ETV Bharat carried out a report about the "gigolo or male sex workers service" thriving in Dehradun city.

Now, the aggrieved youth has lodged a complaint with the office of City SP Sarita Dobhal. A case was registered against some unidentified persons by the police. An investigation was also launched by the police. The police were scanning the CCTV camera footage to track down the culprits.

Also read: 'Playboy job' posters surface in Uttarakhand's Dehradun; police launch investigation

Sources in the police said that the youth was lured by the posters of 'Playboy jobs' and wanted to earn some extra bucks to meet his college fee and other expenses. He was also doing a part-time job to make some money to pay the rent of the room where he was staying. The victim called up the phone number. The racketeers sent him the QR code and asked him to deposit Rs 2,000 as a registration fee.

After that, the racketeers asked him to deposit Rs 15,000 in the name of membership and other fees. The fleecing continued. By the time the youth realised his folly, it was, too, late. He lost out to Rs 38,000 to the scamsters. Thereafter, the fraudsters stopped picking up his phone.