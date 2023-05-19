Young woman dies after bus hits scooty at Uttarakhand's Dehradun

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) : In a ghastly accident under the Nehru Colony police station area, a woman succumbed after she was hit by a bus while riding her scooty. The police rushed to the spot and shifted the ill-fated woman to the hospital where she died during treatment. This whole incident was captured in the CCTV camera installed nearby. The woman was a teacher in a private college, sources said.

According to police sources, the woman came from a lane and tried to cross the road. Meanwhile, the scooty of the woman was hit by the bus speeding on the highway. After which the woman was taken to a private hospital for treatment where she died. At the same time, after the CCTV of the incident surfaced, it is becoming viral on social media.

Till reports last came in, no complaint has been given by the family members of the teacher. The deceased was identified as 29-year-old Preeti Jagudi, a resident of Ajabpur. She was a nursing teacher at a private university. Preeti got engaged on Wednesday itself. Like every day, on Thursday also in the morning she left home for college on her scooty.

Also Read : Task Force members have no cheetah management experience: Centre tells SC

The accident took place at the Haridwar bypass. At that time, the bus was going towards ISBT. Preeti was seriously injured in the collision. Police were informed by the local people. Upon getting the information, the police reached the spot and took Preeti to the hospital for treatment in an ambulance. By afternoon, Preeti died during treatment.

The Nehru Colony Police Station in-charge Lokendra Bahuguna said that after the post-mortem of the dead body was done by the police, it was handed over to the relatives. Also, no complaint of any kind has come from the family members so far. However, action is being taken regarding the incident.