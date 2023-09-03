Dehradun: Ylang-ylang, a flower native to the Philippines, flowered for the first time in an aromatic garden in the Haldwani forest division of Uttarakhand. Ylang Ylang, useful for the perfume industry in many countries has now brought new hope in Uttarakhand as well. This plant can boost the perfume industry in North India.

In 2020, the Uttarakhand Forest Research Institute planted a Ylang-ylang (scientific name: Cananga odorata) plant. It was planted in the country's largest Aromatic Garden located in Nainital district. After three years, the plant has flowered for the first time. The flower also known as the 'queen of perfumes' is known for its intense aroma, and was brought from Maharashtra's Pune to start agroforestry.

Along with the perfume industry, it is also used for medicinal oil, medicinal use and flammable wood. It is further considered useful for diabetes, piles, hypertension, asthma and joint pain. Ylang Ylang flowers are also used for beauty products.

The purpose of Uttarakhand Forest Research Institute, Haldwani, to conduct tests on this plant is to establish it as part of agroforestry. One speciality of Ylang Ylang is that this plant can be planted in a big pot as well. After about 3 years, first green-coloured flowers grow and then they turn yellow, which is when oil is extracted from them

The Ylang Ylang plant is native to the Philippines but is also used in the perfumery industry in Indonesia, Malaysia and Australia. The price of oil made from this flower is about Rs 2,000 to 4,000 per 100 ml. Only 2 kg oil is produced from 100 kg flowers of the Ylang Ylang plant. Its estimated demand is around 100 tonnes worldwide. It is used in many big brands of perfumes in the world.