WORKERS RETURNING TO SILKYARA TUNNEL SITE BUT ACTUAL CONSTRUCTION WORK YET TO PICK UP PACE

Uttarkashi: Over three weeks after 41 workers were rescued from inside the collapsed Silkyara tunnel in Uttarakhand, the activities of the workers at the construction site have resumed, however the work has not picked up pace. A total of 41 workers were trapped after a portion of the Silkyara tunnel collapsed on Diwali day on Nov 12 this year.

After hectic efforts of the rescuers, the trapped workers were finally evacuated safely on Nov 28 after over three weeks. Following the horrific tunnel collapse and the rescue operation, the activities of the workers have once again started at the Polgaon Barkot Tunnel project. However, the work has not picked up pace yet.

It is not yet known whether the work will start from Silkyara with the officials of the construction company tight-lipped over the matter. Various agencies worked day and night to save the lives of the 41 laborers trapped here for 17 days. But after the workers came out of the tunnel safely, everything is calm in Silkyara.

Sources said that the expert investigation committee constituted by the government to probe the tunnel collapse has returned to Delhi after investigating the tunnel accident for four days. The team will submit the preliminary investigation report to the ministry. On the basis of the report, work on the Silkyara portion is expected be resumed in coming days.

A massive landslide on Diwali morning on 12th November in the under construction Silkyara Tunnel of Chardham All Weather Road Project blocked the tunnel opening from Silkyara side trapping the 41 labourers. World famous tunneling expert Arnold Dix himself was leading the rescue operation. About 480 meters stretch remains to be excavated in this 4.531 km long tunnel project.