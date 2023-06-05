Chamoli (Uttarakhand) : The body of a missing woman pilgrim was recovered and over five of other pilgrims were rescued after an avalanche struck near Joshimath in the Chamoli district of Uttarakhand. After getting information about the incident, SDRF (State Disaster Response Force) and the police team reached the spot. After which the relief and rescue teams have taken everyone out safely.

The body of a female devotee, who was missing, has been recovered. The search for the female devotee continued till late at night, but the rescue operation was stopped due to darkness. After which the search operation was started again today. The SDRF has found the body of the female devotee who was hit by the avalanche in Atlakoti on the Hemkund Sahib pedestrian route.

The dead body of the woman was found buried under the snow. The deceased female pilgrim was identified as Kamaljeet Kaur, while the SDRF handed over the body of the woman to the police.

The avalanche took place near Atlajodi on the Hemkund Sahib Yatra route. Initially, it was feared that some passengers might have gotten buried in the blizzard that hit the place. The SDRF and police force reached the spot immediately. They started the rescue operation. Five passengers have been safely rescued. It was feared that some passengers might be buried under the snow. The search operation continued.

Giving information, Chamoli's Superintendent of Police Pramendra Dobal said that 5 passengers were hit by the glacier at Atlakoti on the Hemkund Sahib Yatra route. All of which have been rescued. The SDRF and ITBP (Indo-Tibetan Border Police) jawans are still running the search operation on the spot.