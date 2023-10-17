Rishikesh (Uttarakhand): A woman donated a kidney to save the life of her 32-year-old son, who has been suffering from kidney-related ailments, for the past three years. The organ transplant was done successfully by a team of doctors from AIIMS, Rishikesh, and AIIMS, New Delhi.

Patient Sachin, who is working with Border Road Organisation (BRO), Dehradun, got a new lease of life after his mother donated her kidney. This was the second case of kidney transplant successfully conducted by the doctors of Rishikesh AIIMS. Sachin had kidney problems for the past three years and was on dialysis.

Originally a native of Nangla village in Delhi, Sachin was also suffering from a heart infection. When Sachin's hemodialysis failed, he contacted the Nephrology department of the hospital in May 2022, where the doctors examined him. The doctors of Rishikesh AIIMS after examining the patient found that he was not only suffering from a kidney ailment but also had a heart infection.

Dr Sharon Kandari, the doctor of the Nephrology Department of AIIMS, Rishikesh, said that the patient Sachin was suffering from tuberculosis (TB) also and he was treated for about four months. "During the treatment of tuberculosis, he was undergoing dialysis. However, the hemodialysis was stopped as the patient's body became weak. Peritoneal dialysis was done on the patient for three months."

Peritoneal dialysis is the process wherein waste material from the body is removed by inserting a tube (surgical intervention is required) directly in the lower abdomen. The patient underwent peritoneal dialysis for the next three months.

AIIMS, Rishikesh, Urologist and Head of Urology Department, Dr Ankur Mittal, said the process of organ transplant is quite complicated. After the patient's medical condition improved, he underwent an organ transplant on September 16 under the guidance of a team of expert doctors from Delhi AIIMS.

It took four hours to perform the surgery. The first kidney transplant was undertaken in the hospital in April 2023. Executive Director of the hospital Professor Dr Meenu Singh congratulated the team of doctors, who performed the kidney transplant.