WELL KNOWN LORD RAM TEMPLES IN UTTARAKHAND NEED A FACELIFT

Dehradun (Uttarakhand): The consecration ceremony of Lord Ram idol is going to take place in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh on 22 January. Special preparations are being made in Uttarakhand also. There are many ancient temples of Lord Ram in Uttarakhand. 'Deepotsav' will be celebrated in these temples on the day of the consecration ceremony of 'Ram Mandir' in Ayodhya.

Here are the details of some of the well-known Lord Ram temples in Uttarakhand:

Ramshila Temple of Almora: There is a historical Ram temple in Almora district. The temple was built in 1588 by Chand dynasty King Rudrachand of Kumaon. This temple is built in the Nagara style, which is an excellent example of medieval architecture. Every year a grand program is organised in this temple on the day of ' Ram Navami '. This Ram temple is currently in a pathetic condition, which needs a facelift.

Ram Temple of Ranikhet: A Ram temple is also situated in Ranikhet of Almora district. This temple is built in an ancient style. It is believed that Lord Ram and Mother Sita rested for a night at this place. Lord Ram and Mother Sita are worshiped in this Ram temple, which is situated at a very high altitude. In 2020, the sacred soil from this temple was sent to Ayodhya for the construction of Ayodhya Ram temple.

There are many Ram temples in Uttarakhand but mainly these three temples are very important. The Uttarakhand government needs to focus on the Lord Ram temples in the state.

Endowments Minister Satpal Maharaj said that the government has made many circuits to develop and promote the ancient temples of the state. "Under the Vaishnav circuit, all the temples of incarnations of Lord Vishnu have been included. On January 22, during the consecration ceremony of Lord Ram in Ayodhya, worship will be done in all the temples of the state."