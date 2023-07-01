WCCB ISSUES COUNTRYWIDE RED ALERT AGAINST TIGER POACHING DURING MONSOON

Dehradun (Uttarakhand): The Wildlife Crime Control Bureau (WCCB) has issued red alerts asking forest officials to remain vigilant against poachers. The WCCB has given instructions to officials manning several reserve forests located in different states, including Uttarakhand, to keep an eye on suspected hunters or smugglers sneaking into the forests.

These red alerts were issued fearing tiger poaching in reserve sanctuaries such as Corbett and Rajaji National Park in Uttarakhand, Sataura, Tadoba, Pench, Amangarh, Pilibhit and Valmiki as well as Balaghat. The WCCB issued a red alert on June 29. In the alert, it was clearly stated that poaching gangs were roaming in Tiger Reserves. These gangs were active around tiger-dominated areas like Gadchiroli and Chandrapur. Hence, the WCCB asked the regional directors of all Tiger Reserves to immediately intensify patrolling in sensitive areas.

Besides, instructions were given by the WCCB to keep an eye on suspected nomads living in tents, near temples, railway stations, bus stations and other public shelters, as well as carry out search operations if needed. Apart from this, the police of the respective states were also told to remain vigilant. The notification also stated that special attention should be given to those vulnerable points from where hunters can easily enter the forest.

Uttarakhand's Chief Wildlife Warden Dr Sameer Sinha said that a letter was received from the central agency in this regard and the necessary steps were being taken in view of that. "With the onset of monsoon, the poachers become active in the forests. In such a scenario, we take special care." The protection of wildlife becomes challenging for the Forest Department during the monsoon. The poachers take advantage of the flooded forest because patrolling inside it becomes difficult due to the submergence of the roads.

