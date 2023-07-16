Rudraprayag (Uttarakhand): Devotees visiting the Kedarnath temple can no longer click photographs and film videos. Taking serious note of a spate of viral videos which showed a woman showering currency notes on shivling inside Kedarnath Temple, a girl proposing to her boyfriend and various other activities which the authorities thought objectionable, Badri Kedar Temple Committee imposed a ban on these activities.

The temple committee has put up boards in big letters on the premises with a message that no photography and videography inside the temple is allowed. The authorities also threatened anyone found to be responsible in such activities with legal action. Apart from this, a board has also been put up in the dham by the temple committee to wear decent clothes in the temple premises.

Earlier, the video of a woman showering notes in the sanctum sanctorum created an uproar and evoked widespread condemnation. A girl was also seen proposing her boyfriend in the temple premises. After these videos went viral, people reacted angrily and questioned the authorities for their alleged indifference.

The temple committee wrote a letter to the police urging them to take action against those who are accused of making such nuisance. Now, the BKTC has put up boards in bold letters in the Kedarnath temple premises. It is clearly written that one should enter the temple premises only by wearing decent clothes. There is already a ban on carrying mobile phones inside the temple but many people carry mobiles and take photos of the sanctum sanctorum and make reels.