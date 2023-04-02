Sadhvi Prachi takes dig at Rahul Gandhi disqualification

Haridwar (Uttarakhand): Vishwa Hindu Parishad leader Sadhvi Prachi criticised opposition parties for demanding the degree of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and called Congress leaders traitors. The VHP leader asked Congress to expose how former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru died. Speaking to the media, the VHP leader said, "Rahul Gandhi was disqualified due to Congress. If Rahul Gandhi's advocate was good enough and he would have told the judge that he should forgive him and may the judge doesn't even sentence him, but Rahul Gandhi's advocate was not good."

"The opposition demanded that the degree of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Gujarat University shown the degree. However, now the nation wants to know how former Prime Minister Jawahar Lal Nehru passed away," Prachi said. She further stated that the opposition earlier used to flay PM Modi, but the Congress has stooped so low that they launched a tirade against the nation.

Earlier, when gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed was brought to UP's Prayagraj from Gujarat's Sabarmati Central jail for producing him in the court in connection with the case, Prachi drew an analogy to his crimes with a motorist driving on a road. "Even a vehicle overturns while moving on a road. So, speed breakers are necessary to put a check on reckless driving."

Prachi said, "These are all karmic outcomes. Sins committed in the past will keep on haunting us. Remember his past misdeeds. Several people were murdered by Atiq's cohorts. The gangster plundered the lives of several families in Uttar Pradesh. So, the past sins were revisiting him. It was bound to happen."