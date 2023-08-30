Chamoli (Uttarakhand): Tucked away in the serene foothills of the Himalayan mountain ranges, Uttarakhand is often referred to as 'Devbhumi' or the land of gods due to the numerous temples and pilgrimage sites found in the state. Each temple here has some historical significance. One such temple is 'Banshi Narayan Temple' , located at an altitude of 13,000 feet above sea level in Chamoli district. This 8th century temple dedicated to Lord Vishnu opens just once every year on the occasion of Shravan Purnima, that is Raksha Bandhan.

This temple is located in the Urgam valley in Joshimath development block in the district. This temple remains closed for the entire year except for Raksha Bandhan. Women devotees visit this temple and tie a Rakhi to Lord Vishnu before celebrating the festival with their brothers. It is believed that Devarshi Narad worships Lord Vishnu in this temple for the rest of the year. The priests in the temple, which was built by the Pandavas, are not of Brahmin caste, but of Thakur caste.

Legends has it that upon the request of his ardent devotee, King Bali, Lord Vishnu accepted the responsibility to look after the 'Pataal Lok' (netherworld). Worried for her husband, goddess Laxmi consulted Devarshi Narad and asked the whereabouts of Lord Vishnu. Devarshi Narad then narrated the whole story to Goddess Laxmi.

Goddess Laxmi asked for the way to bring her husband back. Devarshi Narad suggested her to travel to the netherworld on a full moon of the Shravan month which is also known as Shravan Purnima or Raksha Bandhan and tie a Raksha Sutra (holy thread) on the wrist of King Bali. Goddess Laxmi along with Devarshi Narad reached the netherworld where she tied a Raksha Sutra to the king and returned back with Lord Vishnu.

This was the day when Devarshi Narad could not worship Lord Vishnu in this temple. So, Jakh priest from Kalkoth village of the valley worshiped Lord Vishnu here. Since then this tradition is going on to open the doors of this temple on every Raksha Bandhan and worship Lord Vishnu as Lord Vanshi Narayan.

Devotees from the Kalkoth village offer butter to the god. The idol of the god is decorated with rare flowers found only in the temple premises and then tie Raksha Sutra to Lord Vanshi Narayan.

