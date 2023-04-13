UXO BOMB IN UTTARAKHAND CAPITAL DEHRADUN CREATES PANIC DEFUSED

Dehradun (Uttarakhand): An Unexploded Ordnance (UXO) bomb was spotted near Lemonwala area under Kotwali Cantt area of Uttarakhand capital Dehradun on Wednesday creating panic among the locals. The explosive was later defused by the bomb disposal squad of the security forces. An official said that a suspicious explosive was spotted by the locals lying in an alley near the lemon seller after which they informed the police about it.

Soon, a team of police along with a bomb disposal squad was rushed to the spot to examine the material. In the inspection done by the bomb disposal squad, the bomb was found to be UXO (Unexploded Ordnance). The UXO was later defused by the Bomb Disposal Team, SP City Sarita Doval said. The SP said that there was no loss of life or injury in the incident.

Also read: Police initiate probe after Delhi school gets bomb threat

The UXO has been brought to Police Station Cantt. Army about which army officials have been informed by the police. While it was not immediately known where did the UXO bomb come from, it is being speculated that the explosive might have landed in the area from the drills of the security forces in the area.

Also, UXO bombs are also used in night firing by the Army in the area.

What is a UXO bomb? A UXO refers to the remains of explosives used during war or maneuvers by the armed forces. These may include bombs, shells, grenades, land mines, naval mines, cluster munitions and other munitions. UXO bombs from World War I and World War II are still a threat in many places.