UTTARKASHI TUNNEL COLLAPSE KERALA MAN COMES TO HELP RESCUERS

Uttarkashi (Uttarakhand): A 41-year-old man from Kerala has arrived in Uttarkashi to help the rescuers engaged in evacuating the 41 workers who are trapped in Silkyara tunnel for the last 15 days. He would return home only after the trapped workers are rescued.

Pained by the trauma suffered by the trapped workers, Sameer Karimba, a resident of Kerala's Palakkad has rushed to the site. However, since he does not possess the requisite technical knowledge and skills required to undertake the operation, he is helping in arranging bonfires for the security personnel deployed at the spot.

Karimba is a rescuer, who travels to different states to help the victims of disasters and accidents. He said that Mumbai-resident Harsha Koteja helps him financially for this work. It was Koteja who informed him about the 41 labourers trapped in the Silkyara tunnel. After which, he reached Uttarkashi on November 21.

Sameer said that he wanted to go inside the tunnel and help in the rescue work. But is unable to do so due to lack of technical knowledge. At present he is trying to run errands for the rescuers and security personnel deployed here. "Until the workers trapped in the tunnel are evacuated, I will stay here and do all kinds of service," he said