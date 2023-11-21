Uttarkashi: As times ticks by amid the desperation of family members for the safe rescue of trapped miners, rescuers on Monday achieved a 'breakthrough' by pushing a six-inch-wide pipeline through the rubble of the collapsed portion, where 41 labourers are trapped.

Through this six-inch alternative lifeline, hot Khichdi was sent to the stranded workers for the first time since they were trapped. On November 12, it was reported that a collapse occurred in an under-construction tunnel from Silkyara to Barkot due to a muck falling in the 60-metre stretch on the Silkyara side of the tunnel, trapping 41 labourers.

As per the government, the labourers are trapped in the 2 km-built tunnel portion, which is complete including concrete work that provides safety to the workers. Electricity and water are available in the portion of the tunnel and workers are provided food items and medicines through a four-inch compressor pipeline.

After the breakthrough, the horizontal boring by National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (NHIDCL) from Silkyara end for the rescue of workers through the Augur boring machine will be recommenced in the coming time.

Earlier in the day, rescue operation in-charge Colonel Deepak Patil said that although their 'main challenge' is evacuating trapped men through 900 mm pipe, which will be attempted later, the food, mobiles, and chargers will be sent inside the tunnel through the 6-inch lifeline.

On what food items will be sent to trapped labourers, he said that keeping in mind the condition of the labourers, a list has been prepared with the help of doctors on available food options.

"We are bringing plastic cylindrical bottles with wide mouths so that we can send bananas, apples, Khichdi, and Daliya," he added. Rescuers filled Khichdi in cylindrical bottles to be sent to the stranded workers.

Hemant, the cook who prepared the Khichdi for the trapped labourers, said that this was the first time a hot meal was being sent to the workers. "This food will be sent inside the tunnel. This is the first time a hot meal is being sent. We are sending Khichdi. We are only preparing the food which we have been recommended," he said.