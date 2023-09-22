Dehradun (Uttarakhand): Sarmoli village situated at the foothills of the Himalayas amid nature's bounty, in the Pithoragarh district of Uttarakhand, is shortlisted as one of the best tourist hotspots in the country. The village is all set to bag the award. Come September 27, the officials from the Uttarakhand Tourism Department will be visiting New Delhi to receive the award.

The Union Tourism Department of the Government of India has shortlisted this village as the best tourist hotspot after scrutinising 795 villages in the country. Devbhoomi Uttarakhand's winding roads, imposing mountains and gurgling sounds of brooks and rivulets — always fascinated tourists, saints, seers and those in search of spiritual solace and meditation.

The pleasant weather of Uttarakhand, its waterfalls and its sun-kissed Himalayan higher reaches have always been a centre of attraction for tourists. In the last few years, the Uttarakhand government keeping in mind the tourism potential of the state, has developed 13 districts as tourist destinations as well as set up homestays for tourists visiting the state.

These homestays and tourism villages have gained popularity among visitors for their ambience and quality lodging facilities. Sarmoli village has always been in the news for its rich culture, cleanliness and serene and peaceful surroundings. This place is also best for those who love trekking.