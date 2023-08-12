UTTARAKHAND WEATHER BUREAU FORECASTS MORE RAINS 5 BODIES REMOVED FROM LANDSLIDE DEBRIS

Dehradun: Bodies of five people, including three pilgrims from Gujarat, who died after being buried under the debris of a landslide on the Kedarnath Yatra route in Rudraprayag district, were recovered on Friday just as the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) office warned of heavy rains in six districts of Uttarakhand for the next few days.

All the five deceased were travelling in a car and were buried under the debris of a landslide at Tarsali in Phata area on the Kedarnath Yatra route in Rudraprayag district Thursday night. The recovery could be achieved only on Friday after a let-up in incessant rains. Sources said three devotees were from Gujarat and one from Haridwar while efforts are underway to identify the fifth victim.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami took stock of the rain situation. He visited the rain-hit Kotdwar area where a man had gone missing in a landslide a couple of days ago. The rains have damaged several bridges, which has led to suspension of traffic cutting off a large population from the rest of the state.

Assembly Speaker and local MLA Ritu Khanduri accompanied Dhami during the ground inspection.

The CM directed Pauri District Collector Ashish Chauhan to expedite the work on the repair of the damaged bridge in Gadighati. The CM also inspected the alternative bridge over Malan River which connects Kotdwar and Bhabar.

Speaking to reporters, Dhami said the primary area of focus of the government would be to restore normalcy in the state and it would reduce the impact of the monsoon rains-led disruption. "We will also work to provide quick aid and relief to the people affected by the calamity."