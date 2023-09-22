UTTARAKHAND UCC DRAFTING COMMITTEE GETS FOUR MONTH EXTENSION

Dehradun: The tenure of the expert committee for drafting the Uttarakhand Uniform Civil Code (UCC) has been extended yet again. The committee's tenure that was extended for the third time is scheduled to end on September 27.

According to official sources, the tenure has now been extended for a period of four months. During this, the expert committee will analyse the suggestions received from various stakeholders. Earlier, the committee had sent an extension proposal to the state home department. Sources said that the government has given its nod to the proposal and has decided to give a four-month extension.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami-led government had constituted an expert committee under the chairpersonship of retired Supreme Court judge Ranjana Desai on May 27, 2022. The committee was entrusted to prepare a draft and submit its report within six months.

Following which, suggestions were sought from all stakeholders. Apart from Desai, the other members of the committee were retired High Court judge Pramod Kohli, former IAS officer Shatrughan Singh, social activist Manu Gaur and Vice-Chancellor of Doon University Surekha Dangwal.

The committee has already been extended twice in November 27, 2022 and May 27, 2023. On both the occasions, it was given four-month extensions. Now, it has been extended till January 2024. The committee has already collected the suggestions and the extended time period will enable it to analyse these.

