UTTARAKHAND TWO TEENAGE BOYS CRUSHED TO DEATH BY TRAIN WHILE TAKING SELFIE IN LAKSAR

Laksar (Uttarakhand): In a freak accident, two teenage boys died after being crushed by a moving train while taking a selfie in Laksar area of Roorkee district of Uttarakhand, police said. It is learnt that the incident took place at Mohammadpur Buzurg village of Laksar at around 6 pm on Saturday evening. Sources said that the two teenage boys identified as Siddharth Saini, 19, and Shivam Saini, 16- were taking a selfie on the Dosni railway bridge along the Laksar-Saharanpur railway route.

The two teenage boys were unaware about the train when the Shatabdi Express crushed them to death. Sources said that the mutilated bodies of the two teenagers were recovered from the railway track. Following the incident, the families of the deceased boys rushed to the spot even as a team of railway police was also called in to probe the case.

GRP police station chief Mamta Gola, who also visited the spot said that before the police reached the spot, the relatives had taken away the bodies. Gola said that they have started an investigation into the case. The police station chief asked parents to counsel their children against taking selfies along railway tracks which could prove fatal at times.

It is pertinent to mention that a similar incident had come to light near Panipat Railway Station in Haryana on May 2 this year. Three youths were killed when they were clicking selfies on a railway track, about 2 km from Panipat railway station in Haryana. Officials said that the three youths were clicking selfies on the track between Panipat and Babarpur railway stations on the Delhi-Ambala route on Monday evening when the Delhi-Kalka passenger train crushed them to death.