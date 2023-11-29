New Delhi : The 41 workers rescued from Uttarakhand's Silkyara tunnel had a lively telephonic interaction with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Recounting their experiences in the collapsed portion of the tunnel for 17 days, the workers told PM Modi what they did and how they unitedly faced the life-threatening situation in the dark entrapment.

One worker told the Prime Minister that none of them was afraid or nervous during their entrapment in the tunnel and that they all pulled themselves together like brothers. Another worker said that they kept talking to each other, took strolls now and then in addition to morning walks and yoga to avoid any despair.

The interaction took place late on Tuesday night when PM Modi congratulated them on coming out safely after facing dangerous conditions inside the tunnel for many days. Modi told them that it was God's grace that all the 41 workers were safe and 17 days is not a short time when all the 41 workers showed a lot of courage.

PM Modi said that it was with the blessings of Kedarnath Baba and Badrinath Ji that all the workers were safe and healthy. Modi told the workers that he was in constant touch with the Uttarakhand Chief Minister during the rescue operations. The PM said that he was very much concerned sometimes over why rescue works were taking so much time.

A video of the conversation with the workers was released by the Prime Minister's Office. As per the video, the workers survived the dark and bleak atmosphere in the tunnel by taking morning walks. The workers thanked the government and the rescue agencies for making all the efforts necessary to bring them out of the tunnel.