Dehradun/New Delhi : Experts are considering multiple options to save the 41 workers trapped inside the collapsed portion of Uttarakhand's Silkyara tunnel after the 25-tonne heavy auger drilling machine encountered insurmountable problems. The workers are safe and they will be rescued though it may take longer time than expected, sources said.

The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) said the rescue operation may take a long time with horizontal drilling facing repeated hurdles and rescuers are now preparing to start vertical drilling. NDMA member Lt Gen (retd) Syed Ata Hasnain said that the front part of the auger machine was broken and efforts are being made to retrieve those from the tunnel.

"We need to have patience as it is a dangerous operation ... 'is operation main lamba samay lag sakta hai' (this operation may take a long time)," he said, without mentioning any timeline for the completion of rescue operations. According to Hasnain, this rescue operation is getting technically more complex every day.

Drilling at the collapsed portion of the Silkyara tunnel to rescue the trapped men halted again on Friday night after the auger machine engaged in drilling through the rubble to prepare an escape passage faced a hurdle, apparently a metal object, and busted.

The NDMA member said 47 meters of horizontal drilling have been done, and efforts are on to remove the broken part of the auger machine. Rescuers are exploring other options such as drilling the remaining stretch manually and undertaking vertical drilling. On the vertical drilling option, the NDMA member said that machines are being placed on a platform on top of the tunnel and vertical drilling operations will start in the "next 24 to 36 hours".

Meanwhile, international tunnel expert Arnold Dix said that there would not be any new auger drilling machine and other methods would be used for rescue operations. "There are multiple ways. It's not just one way. At the moment, everything is fine. You will not see the augering anymore. Auger's work is finished. The auger (machine) has broken. It's irreparable. It is disrupted. No more work from Auger. No more drilling from the Auger. There will not be a new auger," Arnold Dix said.

"The mountain has again resisted the auger machine, so we're rethinking our approach. This is a decision that's been made by all the experts, including Indian and local experts. The Himalayan experts from India are providing us with all the information we need. I am confident that 41 men are coming home." added Arnold Dix.

"I'll just say that I've always promised that they'd be home by Christmas. If you remember right from the beginning, I've never been. It is a long time, and they're safe and they're well, and if we rush, we can cause another problem in there. So we're taking our time and being very considerate, and that's what all these meetings are at the moment. Of course, there'll be an announcement shortly about what we're going to do," he added.

Meanwhile, the Sutlej Jal Vidyut Nigam (SJVN) team has once again come on standby mode to do vertical drilling. The team of 12 people at SJVN Limited is completely ready to do the drilling once they get the order. A final decision on the vertical drilling option is likely to be taken by Sutlej Jal Vidyut Nigam (SJVN) and the Oil and Natural Gas Corporation.

An SJVN official said, "We have given a proposal to the administration to do vertical drilling in 5 to 6 days; our team has done the survey for drilling; and apart from this, their drilling machine has also reached the spot to do the drilling. We are just waiting for the order to come." The vertical drilling will be done from the top of the tunnel and about 85 to 90 metres will have to be drilled, which will take about 5 to 6 days.