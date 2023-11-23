UTTARAKHAND TUNNEL COLLAPSE RESCUERS MAKE FINAL MOVE TO EVACUATE TRAPPED WORKERS NDRF STEPS IN

Uttarkashi: The rescuers, who have claimed significant headway into the search operation for 41 trapped workers exuded confidence of reaching the Silkyara tunnel in Uttarkashi in a day or two.

They are aiming for the final push on Thursday morning, an official said. The workers have been trapped since November 12 when the under-construction tunnel from Silkyara to Barkot got blocked due to debris falling in a 60-meter stretch on the Silkyara side.

"We have inserted pipes 44 meters via horizontal drilling. However, we have found some steel rods in the debris. The machine couldn't cut those rods. Therefore, NDRF personnel will cut those rods following which we will use the machine again. The rescue operation of 41 trapped workers is in full swing and we expect them to be evacuated in a day or two" Harpal Singh, who is also the Project Head of the under-construction Zoji-la Tunnel project in Kashmir, said.

He continued, "I have full confidence that steel pieces can be cut within an hour and in the next 5 hours two pipes can be pushed in and the rescue operation could start.

He hoped rescuers would be able to reach the trapped workers by 8:30 am. Earlier on Wednesday, the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) personnel entered the tunnel, an official statement issued by Uttarakhand Chief Minister's Office said. An ambulance is also deployed inside the tunnel and a team of doctors is also put on stand-by for health check-ups of the workers, it said. "Silkyara rescue operation is now in the final stages.

The NDRF team is deployed to rescue the workers. An ambulance is deployed inside the tunnel and a team of doctors is deployed in the CHC located at Chinyalisaur for health check-ups of the workers. Chief Minister Pushkar Dhami himself is also present in Uttarkashi," the official statement said. The rescue operation has been ongoing for the past 12 days. A 41-bed hospital readied at the Community Health Centre in Chinyalisaur for medical examination and care of trapped workers after they are evacuated from the Silkyara tunnel in Uttarkashi. NDRF personnel also carried oxygen cylinders at Uttarkashi's Silkyara tunnel to assist in the ongoing rescue operation. The area of entrapment, measuring 8.5 meters in height and 2 kilometres in length, is the built-up portion of the tunnel, offering safety to the labourers with available electricity and water supply.

Meanwhile, the work of laying a 12-meter pipeline is still left at the Silkyara tunnel in Uttarkashi to rescue 41 workers, said Colonel Deepak Patil who is leading the rescue efforts of the National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (NHIDCL). The workers have been trapped since November 12, when the under-construction tunnel from Silkyara to Barkot got blocked due to debris falling in a 60-meter stretch on the Silkyara side. The work of laying down two pipelines is still left and their length is approximately 12 metres, Patil said on Thursday morning.

Temporary hospital set-up

A temporary hospital was set up on Nov 22 for emergency medical assistance of trapped workers.