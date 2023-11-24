Dehradun (Uttarakhand) : The rescue operations to evacuate 41 trapped workers from the under-construction Silkyara tunnel in Uttarakhand's Uttarkashi district faced yet another setback, bring the drilling to a halt. Cracks allegedly showed up on the platform on which the drilling machine rests, forcing the rescue works to stop, official sources said.

The setback came hours after the operation resumed on Thursday morning after a six-hour delay in the drilling works to cut through an iron girder late Wednesday night. The drilling had progressed by 1.8 metre after Wednesday night's setback, according to official sources.

Since parts of the tunnel collapsed on November 12, the rescue efforts had to be halted for the third time. Efforts were on to stabilise the platform on which the drilling machine was mounted. The latest hurdle cropped up as the rescue operations were entering the final stretch of 10 to 12 metres. Earlier, the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) officials claimed that the rescue operations would be completed successfully by Thursday night or Friday morning.

On November 12, the 41 labourers got trapped as portions of the Silkyara under-construction tunnel on the Brahmkhal-Yamunotri highway collapse following a landslide at around 5.30 am on the day of Diwali. Rescue efforts involved the district administration and multiple agencies, including the NDRF, SDRF, BRO, project executing agency NHIDCL and ITBP.

Food and medicine are being sent to the trapped workers through a six-inch wide tube and communication has been established with them. The workers have been asked to move around inside the entrapment and stay engaged in conversations among themselves.

Drilling done up to 46.8 meters: Drilling up to 60 meters has to be done for rescue in Silkyara Tunnel. For the last 13 days, 41 workers have been 60 meters inside the tunnel after the collapse. Now about 14 meters more drilling has to be done. Had there not been obstacles in the way of drilling, the rescue operation would have been completed on Thursday morning or during the day.

All technical problems have been resolved at the rescue operation site. It is expected that today, on the 13th day of the tunnel accident, the rescue operation in Silkyara tunnel will be completed. Till now, pipes have been drilled and laid up to a distance of 46.8 meters.

Tunnel mining experts: Experts in tunnel mining in the country are reaching Silkyara site. A team of six tunnel mining expert engineers of Squadron Infra from Bengaluru has reached Silkyara Tunnel. This team analysed the situation inside the tunnel with the help of Artificial Intelligence. Their inputs are expected to be very useful to successfully completing the Silkyara Tunnel Rescue Operation.

To remove the recurring obstacles in rescue operations, the Border Roads Organization (BRO) had ordered two advance drones from Bengaluru. On Thursday, these drones also reached the rescue site. These advanced drones gave accurate information about the debris so that the rescue teams have an idea where debris may fall during the operations.

Heavy drilling machine being used is causing vibrations triggering concerns about fall of more debris. In such a situation, NHIDCL (National Highways & Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited) had called a team of expert scientists from Roorkee. This team investigated the vibrations caused by the American Heavy Drilling Auger Machine and submitted a report.

CM Dhami at rescue site: PM Modi from Delhi is taking latest updates of the tunnel rescue operations. Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami himself is camping at Silkyara rescue site. CM Dhami was at the Silkyara tunnel with the rescue team and technicians throughout Thursday night.

Regarding the laborers trapped in tunnel for 13 days, Dr. Jugal Kishore, a doctor at Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi, said, 'When such a situation occurs, they have to face both mental and physical challenges. Not getting food and water for a long time can lead to electrolyte imbalance. There may be a possibility of dehydration. Due to clouded mind, they may not be able to take any decisions. The muscles of their body must have become very weak. Therefore, it may be difficult for them to walk."