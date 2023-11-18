Uttarkashi (Uttarakhand) : Rescue operations have been stepped up to bring trapped workers to safety from the collapsed tunnel in Uttarakhand at the Silkyara site. The Indian Air Force (IAF) has deployed a C-17 transport aircraft to airlift critical equipment from Indore to Dehradun, the Uttarakhand state capital.

In a post on X, the IAF said, "The IAF has continued with its operations to assist the ongoing tunnel rescue underway at Dharasu, Uttarakhand. An IAF C-17 has been deployed to airlift almost 22 Tonnes of critical equipment from Indore to Dehradun." The IAF swung into action to airlift critical equipment quickly following the halting of rescue operations due to failure of some machinery that was used at the site till yesterday.

It has been over seven days since the tunnel collapsed trapping about 40 workers. As of now, heavy machinery has been used to drill through up to 24 metres of debris in the collapsed tunnel till yesterday. Officials expressed the hope that they were inching closer to creating an escape passage for the trapped workers to come out safely.