UTTARAKHAND TUNNEL COLLAPSE CM DHAMI MONITORS RESCUE WORK OFFICIALS ASK KIN OF TRAPPED WORKERS TO KEEP CLOTHES BAGS READY

Uttarakhand tunnel collapse: CM Dhami monitors rescue work

Uttarkashi (Uttarakhand): Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, who took stock of the Silkyara Tunnel rescue operation, also offered prayers at the temple of Baba Boukhnag located at the entrance of the tunnel on Tuesday and wished for the safe rescue of all the workers.

At the same time, the officials present on the spot have asked the families of 41 labourers trapped in the tunnel to be ready and keep the clothes and bags of the labourers ready. According to the plan, the workers will taken to Chinyalisaur Hospital soon after their rescue.

CM Dhami also gathered information regarding the manual drilling work in the tunnel. He emphasised that the safety of the workers engaged in the drilling should also be taken care of. He talked to the workers doing manual drilling and encouraged them besides praising the work of all the workers engaged in relief and rescue work.

Dhami asked the officials to ensure the wellbeing of the workers trapped inside and to ensure seamless communication with the doctors, psychiatrists and families of the workers.

CM Dhami said that all the engineers and specialist officers are engaged in every possible effort with full dedication and hard work. He said that till now, a total of 52-metre pipe has been pushed. The CM said the health of all the workers trapped inside is sound.

At present, the CM is monitoring the rescue operation from the camp office, Matli. Former advisor to the Prime Minister and officer on special duty of Uttarakhand government Bhaskar Khulbe, commissioner of Garhwal Division Vinay Shankar Pandey, coordinating secretary of rescue operation Dr Neeraj Khairwal, deputy secretary of PMO Mangesh Ghildiyal, director general of information Banshidhar Tiwari, district magistrate Abhishek Ruhela, SDRF commandant Manikant Mishra and others accompanied the CM.