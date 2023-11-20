Uttarkashi: As rescue teams undertaking the evacuation process on Monday, the ninth day, rummage through the rubble with US-made auger machines to clear debris for rescuing the 41 trapped workers under the supervision of the Uttarakhand government and the centre, Arnold Dix, a well-known international tunnelling and underground rescue expert arrived at the location site in Silkyara, Uttarkashi to aid in the rescue efforts.

The evacuation attempt for 41 trapped workers was put on hold on Sunday as the agencies were involved in preparing for the next stage by adopting multiple approaches to reach the men trapped for the past few days.

The rescue workers have been trapped for close to 216 hours since November 12. Professor Arnold Dix specialises in underground and transportation infrastructure - from construction risk to more technical issues associated with actual safety performance from an operational safety perspective. He also provides advice on risks associated with underground construction and is widely recognised as the World's leading expert on underground tunnelling.

Professor Dix conducted an inspection at the Silkyara tunnel site and spoke to the agencies that have been involved in the rescue operations. With multiple agencies and plans in place to evacuate the trapped workers, Professor Dix appears confident of finding an optimum solution to rescue the workers.

"We are going to get those men out. Great work is being done here. Our whole team is here and we are going to find a solution and get them out. A lot of work is being done here. It is important that not only the men rescued but also the men who are rescuing are safe. The whole world is helping. The team here is fantastic. The plans are looking fantastic. The work is very systematic. The food and the medication are being provided properly" Professor Dix was quoted as saying by news agency ANI as he arrived at the collapse site.

Meanwhile, the government is keeping constant communication and making all efforts to keep up the morale of the labourers trapped in the 2 km built tunnel portion. Electricity and water are available in this portion of the tunnel and labourers are provided food items such as channa, murmure, dryfruits medicines etc. through a 4-inch compressor pipeline.

National Highways & Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (NHIDCL) is creating another 6-inch pipeline for food. For this pipe drilling of 39 metres out of 60 metres is completed. Rail Vikas Nigam Limited (RVNL) has started working on another vertical pipeline for the supply for essential items. Border Roads Organisation (BRO) has completed an approach road in just one day for facilitating RVNL. NHIDCL will also continue to drill from the Silkyara end after working on safety arrangements. The Army has prepared the box culvert to facilitate this. Further, Tehri Hydroelectric Development Corporation (THDC) will start work of micro tunnelling from Barkot end for which heavy machinery has been mobilised. Sutlej Jal Vidyut Nigam Limited (SJVNL) will do the vertical drilling to rescue the trapped labourers. Accordingly, equipment has been mobilized from Gujarat and Odisha.