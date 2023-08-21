Tehri(Uttarakhand): At least three people were buried under the debris after a landslide occurred on a road in Uttarakhand's Tehri district on Monday, official sources said. The SDRF rushed to the spot and started a search and rescue operation at the site, they said. The three victims have been identified as Poonam Khanduri, a four-month-old child and Saraswati Devi.

There was no immediate confirmation of any loss of life officially. Sources further said that the search and rescue operation is underway. The three victims were in a car when the landslide occurred and the three were buried under the debris. Since Monday morning, landslides occurred in several places in the state including Dehradun. Due to this, a pillar of the Tapkeshwar Mahadev temple complex collapsed. However, no casualties have been reported yet.

Meanwhile, another landslide occurred near Rishikesh in the morning. The incident took place in the Laxmanjhula police station area of Pauri district. The traffic was halted for a long time due to the landslide.

Earlier, five people were buried under the debris that came with the landslide at the Jogiana Mohanchatti area under the Yamkeshwar block of Pauri district in Uttarakhand. According to the SDRF, the bodies of all five people buried under the debris were recovered. The deceased were identified as Kamal Verma (36), Nisha Verma (32), Vishal (24), Nishant Verma (18) and Nirmit Verma, all residents of district Kurukshetra, Haryana.