UTTARAKHAND THREE KANWARIYAS FATALLY KNOCKED DOWN BY DUMPER TRUCK AGITATED MOB SETS CAR ON FIRE

Roorkee (Uttarakhand): At least three Kanwariyas were killed when a speeding dumper hit their bike on the Delhi-Haridwar bypass highway following which a car was set on fire in protest by other Kanwariyas who blocked the road for several hours on Sunday, police said. The incident took place near Toda Khatka village of Roorkee Civil Line Kotwali area.

According to official sources, three Kanwariyas were going to Haridwar on a bike to collect Gangajal when a speeding dumper hit their two-wheeler killing two on the spot and seriously injuring another. The injured Kanwariya was taken to a hospital where he died during treatment. The dumper driver reportedly fled the spot after which the angered Kanwariyas blocked the road in protest and set a car on fire. The people in the car managed to escape the incident unhurt.

On information, Civil Line Kotwali police teams along with fire tenders rushed to the spot and doused the blaze. The police also managed to disperse the agitated mob. The bodies of the deceased were sent for post-mortem examination. The relatives of the deceased were informed about the incident. The bodies were handed over to the families after formalities.

Special Police Sub Inspector (SSI) Abhinav Sharma said, "the deceased were identified as 26-year-old Manoj, son of Mevaram, resident of Dhaulpur Kambepura, and A 22-year-old Anil Kumar, son of Shanti Nandan, resident of Nagla Sindhi Tudla, Firozabad Uttar Pradesh. They both died on the spot. Pradeep, son of Banshilal, resident Yatra Bihari Kanagal, Thana Adamola Agra, died not responding to the treatment."

Police are on the look out for the absconding driver. A case was registered following a complaint from the family members of the deceased. Further action will be taken accordingly. Rekha Yadav, SP Crime, Haridwar said that all the deceased were residents of Uttar Pradesh.