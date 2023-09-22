Haldwani (Uttarakhand): Uttarakhand Police on Friday arrested three persons from Uttar Pradesh, including a constable and recovered 1.75 kg smack from their possession in Nainital district. This is the biggest consignment of smack that has been seized in recent times, police said.

Nainital SSP Prahlad Narayan Meena said that an anti-drug campaign is currently being run across the district. Under which, a joint team of Lalkuan Kotwali Police and Special Operations Group (SOG) conducted a search operation in the area. At Subhash Nagar check post, police found three suspicious persons riding a bike.

Meena said that when the police team signaled the bike to stop, it tried to escape. Police followed the bike and nabbed them after a brief chase. "While searching the youths, police recovered 1.75 kg smack from them worth more than Rs 2 crore," Meena said.

After this, all three were taken into custody and brought to Lalkuan police station, where they are being interrogated. The accused have identified themselves as Morpal, Arjun Pandey and Ravindra Singh. Among the three, Ravindra Singh is a constable in Uttar Pradesh Police, posted in the Bareilly district. One of the accused is a student of Bachelor of Dental Surgery (BDS) whose father is a home guard.

Police said that the criminal history of the trio is being investigated. The accused told police that they are involved in drug trading for a long time to make some easy money. Probe is on to find out from where the accused had brought the consignment, to whom and where it was being supplied, police said.

"We are trying to gather as much information as possible from the accused and will arrest all those who are connection with them," police added.