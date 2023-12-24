UTTARAKHAND SWABHIMAN RALLY HELD SEEKING LAND LAW AND JOBS FOR LOCALS

Dehradun (Uttarakhand): Scorers of people participated in the Swabhiman Rally, which was held at the Parade Ground here on Sunday. The protestors demanded the original residence and land law.

The protestors, which included workers, flocked to the venue since morning and people cutting across party lines were present for the rally. All the protesters were seeking the right to implement the Land Act and Native Domicile Act. 1950.

People across the state, even from the far-flung mountainous terrain, attended the massive rally. Some of the protestors said after fighting the battle of the state movement, the state was carved out but the purpose for which the new state was formed, that was not fulfilled. "So another movement had to be carried out once again. By depriving the local people of employment, people from other states are capturing the jobs of the youth of Uttarakhand," they added.

People present at the rally claimed that outsiders were coming to Uttarakhand, a hill state, and setting up their businesses. "But instead of employing the local youth, they giving jobs to outsiders. In such a situation, incidents of crime by outsiders are also increasing in the hill state. And hence, there is a great need for a strong land law like the one in neighbouring Himachal Pradesh," the protestors added.