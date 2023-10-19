Dehradun: The Uttarakhand Special Task Force (STF) and Jammu and Kashmir Police in a joint operation arrested two people in connection with a narco-terror module that was busted in September in Jammu and Kashmir's Ramban, Uttarakhand police said on Thursday. The police have recovered fake documents from their possession.

The accused have been identified as Krishna Pal and Deep Chand, both residents of Uttar Pradesh's Rampur. According to police, Jammu and Kashmir police had busted a narco terror module and arrested two smugglers carrying 34 kg of cocaine in Ramban. The two accused were identified as Sarabjit Singh, a resident of Jalandhar, Punjab, and Honey Basra, a resident of Phagwara. The estimated value of the seized cocaine was around Rs 300 crore in the international market.

Speaking to the media on Thursday, Uttarakhand STF Superintendent of Police (SSP) Ayush Aggarwal said, "During the investigation of the recovered cocaine, the Jammu and Kashmir police came to know that the cocaine was brought from across the border and the arrested smuggler had used fake documents and number plates of vehicles to escape from the police."

"When Jammu and Kashmir Police searched the house of the accused, they recovered at least 38 fake number plates of vehicles, many fake registrations, certificates, fake passports, about Rs 5.5 crore in cash and illegal revolvers. The arrested accused told the police that they had made the fake documents from the Rudrapur area of Udham Singh Nagar district in Uttarakhand," the SSP added.

Following it, the Jammu and Kashmir Police and Uttarakhand STF conducted a joint operation and arrested two accused from Rudrapur. "We have recovered a printer, cancelled passports, hard disk, registration certificate (restricted), cheque books, insurance certificate, passport cover, four driving licenses, Aadhar card, golden stamp paper, election card, three high school certificates, and two intermediate certificates," Aggarwal said.

"We have been investigating where the fake documents were used. Both the accused were handed over to Jammu and Kashmir police," he added.