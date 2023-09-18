Haldwani (Uttarakhand): The Special Task Force of Uttarakhand Police on Monday arrested Deepak Sisodia, an aide of gangster Chhota Rajan and convict in the journalist J Dey murder case.

Sisodia was arrested by the STF's Kumaon unit from Banbasa on the India-Nepal border in Uttarakhand's Champawat district. Earlier, Nainital Police had announced a reward of Rs 25,000 for his arrest. Sisodia, who was serving life term, was out on parole in January 2022 but did not return to jail after 45 days. Thus, he was wanted by both the Maharashtra and Uttarakhand Police.

Sisodia, a resident of Haldwani in Nainital district is a convict in the murder of a senior journalist of an English daily in 2011. Sisodia was convicted and sentenced to life imprisonment by the Mumbai court. He was lodged in Amravati Central Jail in Mumbai. In January 2022, Sisodia was granted a 45-day parole but, he did not return to jail in March. Following which, Mumbai Police had filed a case in Haldwani Kotwali of Nainital district.

Since then Maharashtra and Uttarakhand Police were looking for Sisodia. Uttarakhand Police sources said they could not arrest Sisodia because he was hiding in Nepal. On Sunday, Uttarakhand STF received a tip-off that Sisodia was going to come to Banbasa area in Champawat district. When Sisodia crossed the Indo-Nepal border and reached Banbasa region, the STF nabbed him near the railway station. He was directly taken to Haldwani Kotwali from Banbasa.

Uttarakhand STF SSP Ayush Aggarwal said that Sisodia has been arrested from India-Nepal border and had a bounty of Rs 25,000 on him. The trial of J Dey murder case continued for seven years and nearly 155 witnesses testified before court.

