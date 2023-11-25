Day 14 | Silkyara tunnel rescue operations halted again as drilling works face hurdle
Published: 13 minutes ago
Uttarkashi (Uttarakhand) : Further delay was caused in the Silkyara tunnel operations in Uttarakhand as the drilling works hit a snag yet again on Friday. The 41 workers remain trapped inside the tunnel after its 60-metre stretch collapsed leaving no escape passage for them to come out. Official sources said that the auger drilling machine appeared to have hit a hard metallic material just hours after drilling resumed yesterday.
Earlier on Thursday night, the drilling works had to be halted after cracks developed on the platform on which the 25-tonne auger machine was mounted and the problem arose because of the vibrations being caused during drilling. The rescue works had to be stopped yet again at a time when the officials were hoping they were about to save the trapped workers from the tunnel entrapment.
The engineers and officials engaged in the multi-agency rescue operations are employing a ground penetrating radar (GPR) for the first time to detect whether any hard unbreakable metal objects are lying in the drilling path.
Meanwhile, the officials have made arrangements to shift the rescued workers to medical facilities through a green corridor without wasting any time. Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami about the progress of rescue works. CM Dhami has been monitoring the rescue operations and he visited the disaster site.