Uttarkashi (Uttarakhand) : Further delay was caused in the Silkyara tunnel operations in Uttarakhand as the drilling works hit a snag yet again on Friday. The 41 workers remain trapped inside the tunnel after its 60-metre stretch collapsed leaving no escape passage for them to come out. Official sources said that the auger drilling machine appeared to have hit a hard metallic material just hours after drilling resumed yesterday.

Earlier on Thursday night, the drilling works had to be halted after cracks developed on the platform on which the 25-tonne auger machine was mounted and the problem arose because of the vibrations being caused during drilling. The rescue works had to be stopped yet again at a time when the officials were hoping they were about to save the trapped workers from the tunnel entrapment.

The engineers and officials engaged in the multi-agency rescue operations are employing a ground penetrating radar (GPR) for the first time to detect whether any hard unbreakable metal objects are lying in the drilling path.