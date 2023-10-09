Nainital (Uttarakhand) : The death toll in Nainital bus accident rose to seven. The deceased included five women, a man and a child. The accident took place after a bus coming from Haryana crashed into a ditch in Nainital district. The rescue teams had saved 28 people. The State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) swung into rescue operations.

The bus went out of control in Nainital, ran off the road and fell into a deep gorge at Nalni on the Nainital Kaladhungi Road. There were 32 passengers travelling on the bus when the accident took place. The injured persons were rushed to the hospitals.

According to the Nainital police, a private bus met with an accident at Nalni on the Kaladhungi Road. It is learnt that 32 people were on board when the bus fell into the gorge. After receiving the information about the accident, the police and SDRF team reached the spot and launched the rescue operation.