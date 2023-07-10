Vikasnagar(Uttarakhand): A team of the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) rescued 12 villagers who were trapped in the Yamuna River in Uttarakhand's Vikasnagar. The incident took place in the Pachwadun region. According to sources, the victims work as labourers and shift sand and gravel from the river.

They were temporarily living on the sand dune on the banks of the Yamuna River in their makeshift camps. Due to heavy rains, the water level of the Yamuna River in bridge number one area increased and the villagers were stuck.

Taking cognizance of the matter, the Tehsil administration sent the SDRF team to the spot. The SDRF team then started a rescue operation and with the help of local police saved 12 villagers including six men, two women, three children and an eight-month-old baby.

Normal life in the hill state was disturbed by torrential rains for the last few days with Badrinath National Highway and several other roads blocked due to incessant landslides on Monday. The traffic on the highway was restored after a few hours while efforts are on to open other roads that are still closed, official sources said. The MeT department has issued an alert for heavy rains in 11 districts of the state. Uttarakhand Police has appealed to the people to avoid travelling to the hills unless necessary.

Due to incessant rains, all the major rivers, including Ganga are in spate. In Haridwar, the water level of Ganga was recorded at 292 metres at 8 am, just two metres below the danger level. In view of the rain alert, schools in Dehradun, Nainital, Uttarkashi, Pauri, Udham Singh Nagar and Almora districts were closed on Monday. Meanwhile, the Chamoli district administration declared a holiday for all schools in the district on Tuesday and Wednesday. (With Agency Inputs)