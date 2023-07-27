Nainital (Uttarakhand): As many as 13 people were stuck inside the cable car in Uttarakhand's Nainital on Thursday, triggering panic among the tourists. The panic-stricken tourists and school children on board the trolley compartment of the ropeway were hanging in the air for at least an hour before they were finally rescued.

As per the inputs received by ETV Bharat, six foreign tourists, five schoolchildren, a parent and an operator were on board the ropeway trolley. The tourists set out in the ropeway trolley for having a panoramic view of the higher reaches of the Himalayas. The ropeway suddenly stopped after covering some distance.

The employees of Kumaon Mandal Vikas Nigam, which operates the ropeway, tried to rectify the technical flaws. But they were not successful in fixing the problem. After making efforts for an hour, the staffers started the rescue operation. Trapped tourists and schoolchildren in the trolley were brought down one by one with the help of ropes. The tourists heaved a sigh of relief after they were brought down.

Manager Shivam Sharma said the counterweight bearing of the ropeway was damaged resulting in the stopping of the ropeway. "All the tourists and local people trapped inside the trolley were brought down successfully. The ropeway will remain closed for tourists on Friday. During which the maintenance work will be carried out."

