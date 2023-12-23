UTTARAKHAND RECEIVES 50 PERCENT LESS RAINFALL LOWER SNOWFALL TRIGGERING WIDER CONCERNS

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) : Deficit rainfall due to changed weather patterns in Uttarakhand have increased the troubles of farmers manifold. The situation is so serious that up to 50% less rainfall has been recorded in the Himalayan state in the month of December. Along with this, snowfall is also decreasing in the state.

The amount of moisture in the air has been on the decrease, due to which dry cold weather is increasing. As per reports, snowfall has occurred only in high altitude areas above 3,000 meters. In other areas, the impact of rain and snowfall has been very less. The biggest impact of such a situation is not only on the common people but also on the farmers.

The temperatures of four cities of the state in the last 24 hours indicate the changing weather. Dehradun recorded a maximum temperature of 21.4 and a minimum 6.02 degree Celsius. In Pantnagar, maximum temperature was recorded at 22.8 and minimum at 5 degree Celsius. Mukteshwar recorded a maximum temperature of 17 degrees Celsius and a minimum temperature of 5.8 degrees Celsius. New Tehri recorded 17.8 maximum and 4.8 degree Celsius minimum temperature.

Director of Uttarakhand Meteorological Center, Vikram Singh, says that at present the maximum temperatures are two to three degrees Celsius higher. The effect of less rain and snowfall can be felt in the tourist places in Uttarakhand. Tourists mostly come to the state during winter season to enjoy snowfall. But this time there is less snowfall compared to previous years. Therefore, it is sure to have a direct impact on tourists as well. Not only this, common people are also facing many problems due to dry cold weather and uneven rainfall.

There are reports that global warming is threatening seasonal cycles. Not only is the atmosphere getting warmer but the seasons are coming under impact. Due to this, summer is arriving late. Winter and rainy seasons are also late. That is, a huge difference in the time cycle of seasons is now visible.

Farmers are quite worried due to decrease in rain in the month of December as it is affecting agriculture. Farmers say that last year also wheat cultivation was affected by the unfavourable weather. Coverage under wheat cultivation had dwindled. It is certain to have an impact on wheat cultivation this year too. Earlier, pea cultivation has also been affected by these weather changes.