Gopeshwar: Three people were rescued during the small hours on Wednesday while a few others are feared trapped under debris after a building collapsed late on Tuesday evening at Helang near Uttarakhand's subsidence-hit Joshimath in Chamoli district, officials said.

According to the Additional Information Officer of the district Ravindra Negi, those rescued were rushed to a hospital while State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) personnel are continuing their rescue efforts to safely bring out the others believed to be trapped in the collapsed building.

Locals say at least four persons were still trapped inside the building. Though officials have not confirmed the number, they have been pursuing the rescue efforts.

The incident was reported in Helang village on the Badrinath highway between Pipalkoti and Joshimath late Tuesday evening.

Officials said the collapsed two-storey building was located near a crusher unit and was sitting on the banks of the Alaknanda river. People who were working in the crusher unit were those staying in the collapsed building.

It is pertinent to note that several houses in Joshimath were damaged due to land subsidence. The problem has been aggravated with the onset of the monsoon.

Death toll climbs to six- On Tuesday, search parties in rain-ravaged areas of the State recovered two more bodies in Uttarkashi district. The recovery has taken the death toll in rain-related incidents since Monday to six. Seven people are still missing Arakot area.

Officials said the body of a woman, who went missing after water from a swollen Pawar river entered villages in Arakot area, was found on Tuesday. A 14-year-old Tejaswini was found dead in a rain-fed stream in the Lakshman Jhula area of Rishikesh, an official from the disaster control room said.

The teen went missing on Monday along with her mother and brother. The family was travelling in a car which was swept away by the swirling waters of the stream. The family lived in Rani Mandir area of Rishikesh. Search operations are on to locate her mother and brother.

Night Paradise Camp landslide- Police said they have identified those trapped under the debris of a landslide that hit a resort 'Night Paradise Camp' in the Lakshman Jhula area on Monday.

A body that was recovered on Monday late night from under the debris has been identified as that of Monti Verma (24) and a girl rescued alive has been identified as 10-year-old Kritika Verma, the police said.

Kamal Verma (39), his wife Nisha (37), son Nirmit (11) and Nishant Verma (18), all residents of HUDA Sector-5, Kurukshetra, in Haryana, are still missing.

Pauri Senior Superintendent of Police Shweta Choubey is leading the rescue operations with SDRF and National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) personnel carrying out the search operation.

A landslide hit a camp at Lincholi on the Kedarnath trek route damaging four shops in which one person from Nepal was killed and a trader went missing, in Rudraprayag district, on Monday. The body of 26-year-old Nepalese - Kalu Bahadur has been found. Two more bodies were recovered from rain-fed streams in Rishikesh, on the same day. (with PTI inputs)