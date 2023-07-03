UTTARAKHAND PYTHON RESCUED DURING CLEANLINESS WORK FOR KANWAR YATRA IN HARIDWAR

Haridwar (Uttarakhand): Panic gripped locals in Har Ki Pauri in Uttarakhand's Haridwar after a giant python appeared at the Vishnu Ghat on Monday, officials said. The python was later rescued by the local police much to the relief of the locals. Local sources said that the python surfaced during the cleanliness work for the upcoming Kanwar Yatra.

As the workers were cleaning a drain at Har ki Pauri, a giant python surfaced in the drain at Vishnu Ghat leaving the workers by panic. As the news about the python spread, a huge crowd of people thronged the spot to have a look. In the meantime, locals informed the concerned police station about the python after which a team of police rushed to the spot to take stock of the situation.

Also read: Python rescued in Jamshedpur, released in Dalma forest

The team of police rescued the python from the spot and later handed it over to the Forest Department. An official said that SP Dehat Swapna Kishore Singh was present on the spot along with top police officials. The SP Dehat with the help of other police personnel caught the python and put it in a bag. Later, the rescued python was sent to a safe place after establishing contact with the forest department.

Local have praised the police for catching the python and calming the situation. A cleanliness work is going on at Har Ki Pauri in Haridwar ahead of the Kanwar Yatra. The Kanwar Yatra is commencing in Haridwar from 4th of July, Tuesday. Preparations for the 14-day Kanwar fair are in full swing.