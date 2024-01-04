Dehradun: In the name of making a web series in Uttarakhand, an accused from Mumbai defrauded a production company of Dehradun worth crores of rupees, sources said. Based on the complaint of the victim, the police is investigating the case by registering a FIR against the Mumbai resident accused in Nehru Colony police station under various sections including fraud.

A police official said that the complainant identified as Tarun Singh Rawat, partner of JSR Production, a company located near Bengali Kothi, filed a complaint that his company has recorded many films, songs and web series in Uttarakhand as well as in the country and abroad. Rawat said that in November 2021, his partner Jai Shaikh introduced him to the accused Chandrakant Singh, resident of Pramukh Heights, Beera Desai Road, Andheri West, Mumbai.

Tarun Singh is also the operator of JSR Hotel on Haridwar Bypass Road where Chandrakant Singh was introduced to Rawat, the latter said said. He said that Chandrakant Singh described himself as a big director in the film industry and claimed to have made films with many producers. Rawat said that Chandrakant Singh met him in January 2023 and tricked him into making a web series named 'Fashion Street' in Uttarakhand under his production house. Rawat said that the accused lured him on the promise of subsidy on film recording.

According to Rawat, Chandrakant Singh said that 17 well-known artists including actor Hemant Pandey will work in the web series. Tarun Singh Rawat said he fell into the trap of the accused and agreed to work with him. Besides, a contract was also made with the accused for the production of web series. Chandrakant Singh booked the entire hotel of Tarun Singh Rawat several times along with booking all the equipment for the film production.

The accused said that if the recording is done, he will compensate for the entire loss, but nothing like this happened, said Rawat. He said that he has suffered a loss of more than Rs 1.25 crore. He said that the accused Chandrakant Singh gave him a cheque, but it also bounced. Police station Nehru Colony in-charge Mohan Singh said that on the basis of the complaint of Tarun Singh Rawat, a case has been registered against the accused Chandrakant Singh under various sections including fraud.