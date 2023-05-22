UTTARAKHAND PORTAL OF MADMAHESHWAR TEMPLE OPENS FOR DEVOTEES

Rudraprayag (Uttarakhand): The portal of Madmaheshwar Dham located in the Rudraprayag district of Uttarakhand was thrown open for devotees on Monday. The shrine is also called the second Kedarnath Dham. On Sunday, the religious procession 'Chal Vigrah' festival carrying the Lord on a palanquin arrived at Madmaheshwar Dham on Monday.

Several devotees thronged the religious procession route to have a glimpse of the Lord. "Chal Vigraha" festival carrying the Lord in a palanquin had an overnight stopover at Goundar village. Lord Madmaheshwar's Chal Vigraha religious procession left Goundar village in the wee hours of Monday. The palanquin carrying the Lord arrived at Madmaheshwar Dham at 11.30 pm.

Amid the chanting of Vedic hymns, the portal of Madmaheshwar Dham was opened for devotees. Hundreds of devotees and priests were present during the opening ceremony. The shrine was decked up with several quintals of flowers. The pilgrimage route was wearing a festive look. With the opening of the portal, devotees have begun undertaking pilgrimage.

Also read: Char Dham Yatra: Hotels, transportation charges hitting the roof

Madmaheshwar shrine is located in the Rudraprayag district of Uttarakhand. Ransi is the last village in the Rudraprayag district from where pilgrims are supposed to walk on foot up to the shrine. There is a motorable road from Ukhimath to Ransi. From Ransi onwards, the pedestrian pathway is steep going upwards.

Pilgrims can reach Ransi the last village in Rudraprayag district of Uttarakhand. The distance of the shrine from Ransi is 23 km. The pedestrian pathway leading up to the shrine is picturesque. Several small villages such as Gondhar, Maikhamba Chatti and others are located along the pedestrian pilgrimage route. Devotees get glimpses of pristine natural surroundings while climbing the higher reaches of the Himalayas.