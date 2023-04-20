Dehradun The health advisory for the upcoming Chardham Yatra issued by the Uttarakhand government has advised pilgrims to plan at least a sevenday stay in the hill state so that their bodies get acclimatised to the weather The pilgrims were also asked to carry an umbrella raincoat and warm clothes and take nutritious food All the pilgrimage sites in the Chardham Yatra are located in the high Himalayan region whose height is more than 2700 meters above sea level Travelers in these places can be affected by extreme cold low humidity extreme ultraviolet radiation low air pressure and low oxygen content the advisory for this year readThe Health advisory issued by R Rajeshkumar were shared with the district magistrates in the Garhwal region and the latter were asked to provide wide publicity as a precautionary measure The guidelines advised that the pilgrims do breathing exercise for fiveten minutes and walk for about half an hour daily before leaving for the pilgrimage trip This year s Chardham Yatra begins on April 22 According to the guidelines those having any disease must undergo a health checkup and should not not undertake the pilgrimage without the prior permission of the doctor Last year some of the pilgrims who undertook the yatra died due to various underlying health conditions and heart attack induced sudden deathsThe advisory suggested the pilgrims to approach the nearest health service touchpoint immediately in case of Shortness of breath difficulty talking persistent coughing dizzinessdisorientation difficulty walking vomiting icycold skin and weakness numbness in one side of the body High altitude can cause severe medical issues A minutes caution can save your life it said It also suggested the pilgrims to reach out to 104 helpline number in case of any health emergency Dont consume alcohol caffeinated drinks sleeping pills and strong painkillers during the Yatra also refrain from smoking Drink at least 2 litres of fluid and take plenty of nutritious diet throughout the Yatra the guidelines said