UTTARAKHAND MINISTER ORDERS PROBE INTO ACCIDENT THAT KILLED TWO FOREST OFFICIALS

Rishikesh: Uttarakhand Forest Minister Subodh Uniyal on Tuesday ordered a high level inquiry into the accident here in which four people, including two forest rangers, were killed while another official went missing. Expressing grief at the loss of lives, Uniyal said the Chilla barrage is being scoured in search of Rajaji Tiger Reserve's wildlife warden Aloki Devi who went missing after falling into the canal following the accident on Monday.

The accident took place when a vehicle crashed into a tree near the Chilla canal here, police said. The deceased included forest rangers Shailesh Ghildiyal and Pramod Dhyani, while the wildlife warden of Rajaji Tiger Reserve fell into the canal and was missing.