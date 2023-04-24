UTTARAKHAND MANA VILLAGE RECHRISTENED AS FIRST INDIAN VILLAGE MANA SAYS CM

Dehradun Uttarakhand Earlier known as the Last village of India the Mana village located on the fringes of Uttarakhand s Chamoli district has now been rechristened as the First Indian Village Mana The announcement regarding the village located near the IndoChina border was made on Monday by Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami Taking to Twitter the Chief Minister recalled that on October 21 2022 Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his speech described Mana village as the first village of the country Now Mana will not be known as the last but the first village of the country Last year on October 21 2022 the country s famous Prime Minister Shri narendramodi ji in his speech from Mana village addressed the frontier village Mana as the first village of the country Our government is always dedicated to the allround development of the border areas tweeted DhamiHe also shared a photo of a new signboard put up by the Border Roads Organization BRO describing Mana as First Indian Village Mana Dhami said that under Prime Minister Narendra Modi s leadership the border areas of the country have become more vibrantAlso ReadRegistration of pilgrims for Kedarnath yatra suspended till Apr 30 in Rishikesh Haridwar due to bad weatherIn a bid to usher in development in border villages the Centre has started the Vibrant Village Program aimed at developing border villages improving the quality of life of villagers harnessing the tourism potential by promoting local culture traditional knowledge and heritage and through communitybased organizations cooperatives and NGOs the Chief Minister said He also said the Vibrant Village Action Plans have been prepared by the district administration in collaboration with the gram panchayats The Chief Minister said that this scheme will be helpful in preventing migration from the border areas The residents of our border areas will also be able to participate in the security of the country he added