UTTARAKHAND MADMAHESHWAR WOMEN WIN ACCOLADES FOR BUILDING HELIPAD FOR EVACUATION OF DEVOTEES

Rudraprayag (Uttarakhand): The womenfolk of Madmaheshwar Valley in Rudraprayag district of Uttarakhand have won accolades for building a temporary helipad to help evacuate the pilgrims of Madmaheshwar yatra stuck in the higher reaches due to the recent heavy rains in the state. The Hindu pilgrims were left high and dry after the bridge across the Madhu Ganga river at Bantoli, the base camp of the Madmaheshwar Yatra, was swept away by the strong currents.

However, the womenfolk of Madmaheshwar faced the challenge head on. In a span of just two days, the local women have set a new example by constructing a helipad at the Nanu Yatra stop. Besides, the locals also rescued 293 pilgrims and took them to safer locations in just three days. Amid the flood like situation triggered by heavy rains, it was challenging for the administration to take the stranded pilgrims to safe places including Madmaheshwar Dham.

However, the Tirth Purohit Samaj of Madmaheshwar Dham, the traders and the villagers of Gondar have set an example of humanity by making proper arrangements for the accommodation and food of the pilgrims. There was a major challenge to rescue the pilgrims after repeated bad weather. Local women Shivdei Devi, Shivani Devi, Janki Devi, Saroja Devi, Preeti Devi, Pooja Devi, Sunita Devi, Kunwari Devi, Neelam Devi, Pareshwari Devi, Bishambari Devi and many other women and businessmen contributed in making the helipad at the Nanu Yatra stop which made the rescue operation successful.

The cooperation of the general public including the State Government, Kedarnath MLA Shailarani Rawat, BJP Mahila Morcha State President Asha Nautiyal, District Panchayat member Kalimath Vinod Rana is also being commended in the rescue operation. The pilgrims were successfully rescued by the joint efforts of District Administration, Tehsil Administration, SDRF, NDRF, Disaster Management, Forest Department, Temple Committee, Health Department, Public Works Department and other allied departments.

District Panchayat member Parakandi Reena Bisht said that the contribution of the rightful owners of Madmaheshwar Dham, traders, villagers of Goundar and administration and people of Madmaheshwar valley will always be remembered.